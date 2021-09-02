IIT-Roorkee to offer online PG certificate programmes in data science, AI, and MLOps

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R) today announced the launch of three online postgraduate certificate programmes in association with CloudxLab. These courses will help students get equipped with skills in the fields of data science, machine learning, deep learning, and MLOps.

These three PG certificate courses aim to equip learners to master deep technologies through comprehensive hands-on oriented learning. Anybody who has completed their undergraduate degree is eligible to enrol in these courses. As part of the course, learners will also be able to experience a one-week-long on-campus immersion programme at the IIT Roorkee campus.

Learners enrolling in the course will be getting access to a fully equipped online cloud lab so that they can perform hands-on exercises included in the course very efficiently. The first batches of these courses are scheduled to start on November 7, 2021. The last date for submitting applications for the courses is September 26, 2021. Candidates can find more details about the application process at cloudxlab.com/pg/iitr.

Raksha Sharma, assistant professor at the department of computer science, IIT Roorkee, said, “Such a comprehensive hands-on oriented course will add great value to the profile of any technology aspirant and will equip them to solve industry-relevant problems with utmost efficacy.”

“These programs are specifically designed to address the rising demand for new-age technologies and will facilitate quality education in domains of data science, machine learning, and deep learning. The number of jobs in these domains is skyrocketing day by day. This is the best time to upskill, in order to stay relevant in the industry,” said Sandeep Giri, CEO of CloudxLab.