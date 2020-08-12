IIT-Roorkee to offer online certificate courses in data science, AI and ML

Courses to be offered from 2021. (Representational image)

The Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee plans to launch high demand programs including advanced certification in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and certification in data science. The institute has partnered with Coursera to offer online programmes “for a global audience,” the IIT informed.

The Advanced Certification in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning will be a six months programme. It will be a mix of expert lectures, hands-on labs, tutorials, team projects, and workshops along with classes on coding and mathematics necessary for building expertise in AI/ML besides equipping with classical ML techniques and algorithms, programming with TensorFlow for easy model building, robust ML production and powerful experimentation among others.

Certification in Data Science programme is designed for professionals and will focus on data science, ML, critical thinking, data collection, data visualisation, and data management. The course will develop programming skills in Python and SQL relevant, algorithms used in data analytics, and build knowledge about the selected machine learning algorithms such as linear models, kNN, SVM, Trees, Random forest, and neural networks and much more. The programme requires no prior knowledge of coding in Python, R, or SQL.

“We are delighted to partner with Coursera to help fulfill the goal of inclusive education of the New Education Policy. Further, this partnership will help us reach out to a global audience of students and professionals aspiring for quality teaching in these sought after areas,” said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee. Both courses will be available on Coursera in early 2021.

The Ministry of Education ha earlier asked all top 100 institutes to increase their online presence and conduct online classes. Separate guidelines were issued for these institutes earlier. The varsities include IITs, IIMs, institutes of eminence and national institutes were given this permission first at the time of Union Budget announcement.

