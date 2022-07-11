IIT Roorkee to offer Executive Program in Business Analytics for professionals

IIT Roorkee will offer the new programme for professionals with six years of experience.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) has launched an executive program in Business Analytics for Strategic Decision Making. The course will be offered via ed-tech platform Simplilearn.

The Business Analytics for Strategic Decision-Making program, as per IIT-Roorkee, will help understand the essentials of business analytics such as statistics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and machine learning techniques, data visualization, data storytelling, and much more, along with the real-world applications of analytics across multiple business functions.

IIT-Roorkee announced that the program is best suited for professionals with at least 6 years of work experience from a wide range of industries and backgrounds such as Business Analysts, mid to senior-level managers, C-suite executives, consultants, and business heads who aspire to apply analytics to make more efficient business decisions.

“In today’s digital environment, every organization is looking at making their decisions more accurate and data-driven. Analytics allows organizations to structure and automate their decision-making processes to deliver real-time responses when needed. Business analytics is the key for organizations to reduce their risk by enabling them to make the right decisions based on data. This program, created with IIT-Roorkee’s faculty experts in the domain, will provide extensive exposure to our learners in leveraging Business Analytics to make stronger business decisions enabling professionals to upskill themselves further, become more efficient, and open doors to new growth opportunities,” said Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn.

Speaking on the collaboration with Simplilearn, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said,“Data-driven methods and techniques are transforming the world of Engineering, Technology, Commerce, and society at large. IIT Roorkee wishes to ensure that expertise and learning developed at the Institute in emerging areas is imparted not only to the students in the Institute but also to aspirants outside so as to have a wider impact on society. We believe collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Simplilearn will educate individuals and empower organizations.”