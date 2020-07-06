IIT-Roorkee to offer Artificial Intelligence in banking programme

IIT Roorkee campus IIT Roorkee campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will soon launch what it claims to be the first-ever course in India on ‘AI in the banking programme’. The course is being offered in collaboration with WileyNXT — a learning solution platform. The four-month programme will focus on training IT professionals and graduates to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the banking sector.

Top business leaders from the industry will be taking the classes under the programme. The aim of the course is to make the learner understand the role of AI in banking and financial domains. On completion of the course, learners will be offered a joint certification from WileyNXT and IIT-Roorkee.

Read | Here’s the list of interdisciplinary Artificial Intelligence online courses for non-engineers

It has been observed that about 32 per cent of financial service providers in India are already using AI technologies like predictive analytics, voice recognition etc, according to joint research conducted by the National Business Research Institute and Narrative Science.

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform banking and improve compliance. The current COVID-19 crisis coupled with growing security and privacy concerns has reinforced the need for leveraging new-age skills to tackle the emerging challenges. The program will open new avenues for the participants in the banking sector,” Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing

The present global pandemic has seen a movement towards digital and virtual platforms and even the banking sector is shifting towards contactless banking. It will encompass the processes such as digital onboarding of customers enabled by video KYC (know-your-customer), contactless authentication and payments, virtual customer servicing, and immersive banking experience. Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be highly used to develop interactive banking-customer experience. This is an opportunity for professionals and graduates who want to equip themselves with trending skills and have a competitive edge over their peers, the IIT said in an official statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd