IIT-Roorkee to offer advance certificate program in cloud computing and DevOps

The Electronics & ICT (E&ICT) Academy, IIT Roorkee has launched an advanced certification in cloud computing and DevOps. The curriculum of the programme includes cloud computing concepts, DevOps tools, AWS, virtualisation, cloud security. The programme will be offered in partnership with Intellipaat.

This course is led by faculty from IIT Roorkee along with industry experts to help professionals gain the most in-demand skills. Through the 7-month-long online programme, learners will undergo multiple hands-on exercises and project work. All the enrolled learners will be provided with career services which include mock interview preparations, one-on-one mentorship.

The 2020 Emerging Jobs Report- India by LinkedIn expects 60-65 million jobs to be created in India by 2025 in diverse industries where cloud computing and DevOps skills are crucial. The trend toward cloud adoption has seen a significant uptick over the last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisations to enable and support more remote, distributed workforces.

Cloud computing and DevOps have changed the game for companies that wanted to build products, services, and every year these technologies get bigger.

Diwakar, founder and CEO, Intellipaat, said, “Cloud Computing and DevOps are some of the key skills while hiring candidates. The cloud computing market will continue to grow more than it did in the last few years and companies will continue to seek qualified professionals with these skills.”

“In today’s highly competitive and increasingly virtual learning environment career enhancement and upskilling are the key to a steady professional growth,” said Sanjeev Manhas, principal investigator, E&ICT, IIT Roorkee. He added that the specialised certification will place the students a notch above in their respective fields.