IIT-Roorkee to introduce course on stainless steel and advanced carbon special steel

IIT-Roorkee will start an elective course on stainless steel and advanced carbon special steel, in association with Jindal Stainless. The course will include the study of these metals in detail, including the uniqueness of various grades, behavioural and forming characteristics, determination of life cycle cost-benefit analysis, and an understanding of the entire gamut of their applications across the globe.

Director, IIT-Roorkee, Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, said, “IIT-Roorkee is pleased to enter into a long-term association with Jindal Stainless Ltd on institutionalising a course on stainless steel, whereby, various aspects of the material would be covered in depth in architecture, metallurgy, and materials engineering course curricula.”

IIT-Roorkee has decided to institutionalise a 3 credit elective course on stainless steel and advanced carbon special steel for the 4th year B Tech and PG students of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

The duration of this course will be 3.5 months, with 3 lectures and 1 tutorial schedule per week. It is expected to commence from July 2019.

Director, Jindal Stainless, S Bhattacharya added, “Stainless steel is a young and green metal with ample potential for growth. In India, it is still at a nascent stage, with a per capita consumption of 2 kg, as compared to the global average of 6 kg. Here, it is synonymous with cookware and kitchenware, while in more developed economies, the metal is widely used in segments such as architecture-building-construction, automobile-railway-transport, and process industries, among others. By collaborating with academia, our intent is to drive awareness among the future engineers and architects of the country.”

The course curricula will also feature a hands-on experience on fabrication with stainless steel in the form of plant visits for the students at various manufacturing units of Jindal Stainless in Hisar and Pathredi in Haryana.

Apart from the elective course in the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Architecture and Planning Department of IIT-Roorkee will be introducing courses on stainless steel modules in March 2019.

They will be included in core subjects on “Modern World Architecture”, focusing on the history and evolution of stainless steel, uniqueness of its different grades, and a detailed understanding of its entire gamut of applications across the globe, including architecture, building and construction.

Added to this are courses on “High Rise Buildings” and “Design Studio” focusing on the advanced technologies being adopted for construction of stainless steel megastructures, with a detailed understanding of its joinery characteristics with other materials.