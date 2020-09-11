IIT-Roorkee restructures its MBA programme, more subjects, electives from first year

IIT Roorkee campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has adopted a new schedule for its two-year MBA programme. Now, each MBA course will have a term-system wherein each year of the programme will be divided into four terms. The new structure is in line with the IIMs. The new structure has been implemented since August 2020 session.

The new programme structure will have ‘fast-paced’ courses of one credit, 1.5 credits, and two credits that will allow for the inclusion of more subjects in the curriculum. Students will now be able to choose electives from the fourth term or the first year. “Teaching the electives which are in high demand by the companies in the first year itself to equip students with the required knowledge before the placement season,” the IIT said in an official statement.

The first year of the MBA programme will comprise mostly theoretical subjects while the second year would be inclined more towards practical learning such as industry visits, corporate interactions, projects and research, claims the institute. The last term would constitute only the final project.

“The new structure is in tune with industry needs and has a successful track record of implementation in reputed B-schools in India and abroad. The term system will allow students to explore a wider knowledge terrain through the introduction of diversified courses. It will be supplemented by practical components that will equip students with problem-solving, critical-thinking and decision-making skills to tackle the challenges of Industry 4.0,” M Parida, deputy director, IIT-Roorkee was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Earlier, IIT-Roorkee had also changed the grading system for students wherein students would be graded as satisfactory (S) and unsatisfactory (U) for their performance. This was introduced as one-time measure because of the lockdown and classes being moved online during the period.

