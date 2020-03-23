IIT-Roorkee researchers develop hand sanitiser amid shortage

Sanitizers are recommended to prevent from coronavirus. (Representational image) Sanitizers are recommended to prevent from coronavirus. (Representational image)

After IIT-Hyderabad, now Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee students have also come up with its own hand sanitiser. Two researchers — Siddharth Sharma and Vaibhav Jain — from the institute have prepared more than 150 litres of the herbal hand sanitiser.

The sanitiser is made of 80 per cent isopropanol/ ethanol and comprises of antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory herbal ingredients, claims IIT-Roorkee. It also works as an moisturiser. The product has been developed in line with recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The sanitiser will be distributed free of cost at the IIT Roorkee campus.

“In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, it is imperative to maintain basic hygiene practices since there is no specific treatment or vaccine for the disease. This IIT Roorkee-incubated product will be useful to the entire community by promoting basic hygiene,” said Siddharth Sharma, a research scholar of Centre of Nanotechnology, IIT Roorkee.

IIT Roorkee is also planning to put up a refilling station at a suitable location in the campus.

Earlier, two female researcher from IIT Hyderabad had developed a sanitizer. The duo informed that their creation aims to extend help during the health crisis and not gain from it commercially.

