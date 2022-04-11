JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee releases admission form; check how to apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the admission form for Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2022 on the official JAM website — joaps.iitr.ac.in. Only the candidates in the merit list of JAM 2022 will be eligible to apply for admission.

Candidates have time till May 11 to fill the application form for JAM 2022.

The application for admissions based on JAM 2022 has to be submitted online through the candidate portal by paying a non-refundable application fee of Rs 600 (additional bank charges may apply depending on the mode of payment).

Documents needed

Candidates will have to submit

— Class 10 (SSC) certificate

— Class 12 (HSC) marksheet

— Qualifying degree certificate

— Marksheets of all semesters/years of the qualifying degree

JAM 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official JAM website — joaps.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘admission form can be filled now’.

Step 3: A new window will open up. Key in your enrolment ID / registration ID / email ID along with the password and security captcha, and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill all the required details and choices.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on submit.

General category candidates will also have to submit Birth Certificate or Aadhaar Card or Voter ID or first page of Passport or School Transfer Certificate (TC) showing nationality or nationality certificate issued by an authorised government agency. OBC-NCL, EWS, SC and ST candidates will have to produce category certificate, and PwD certificate will be demanded from PwD candidates.

“Taking into consideration the order of preference as given in the Admission Form and corresponding rank(s) in the Merit List, the First Admission List for each programme under JAM 2022 will be prepared by the Organizing Institute and will be announced by June 01, 2022 on JAM 2022 website,” the official notification from IIT Roorkee read.