IIT Roorkee begins application process for Executive MBA, apply before November 5

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee today started the application process for its Executive MBA programme. The applications for the programme will close on November 5. The programme will begin on November 24. Interested candidates can apply at– coursera.org/degrees/emba-iitr.

The Executive MBA programme is a two-year long programme but has an option to complete it within a five year period. It aims to develop an insight into the key managerial processes and gain analytical expertise with a technology-centric approach. The course is highly customisable and the degree is designed to align with the interests of the applicants.

The candidates can choose an area of specialisation after covering the fundamentals of business and technology. They can choose from five specialisations under which there are over 55 electives that help them customise their credential post completion of the foundational courses and enable them to specialise with a unique combination of disciplines suited to their aspirations.

The course is a blend of experiential and participative learning modes like simulations, business case studies, project work and live and recorded lectures. Students will have the opportunity to do multiple projects, term papers, simulation activities, and real-life learning opportunities. Every subject will be taught with a blend of asynchronous and synchronous lectures, graded quizzes, and curated learning material.

Students who will be taking the course will get exposure across India and the world and receive a degree under the name of IIT Roorkee.