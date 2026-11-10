IIT Roorkee offers winter training and internship in these 5 AI courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is offering six-week winter training and internship programmes across various STEM domains integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). These programmes are open to anyone seeking to learn AI skills and gain adequate exposure, irrespective of their educational or professional background.

The winter training and internship programmes will be delivered online by the institute’s Electronics and Information Communication Technology (EICT) Academy in two batches. The first batch is scheduled to begin on December 14, while the second will commence on January 4.

The institute has started the registration process for these short-term AI courses, with the last date to submit applications for both batches set as November 30. Interested candidates can visit the official EICT Academy portal, eict.iitr.ac.in, to enrol in these AI courses, designed by the institute to help candidates meet current job market requirements.