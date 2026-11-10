IIT Roorkee offers winter training and internship in these 5 AI courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is offering six-week winter training and internship programmes across various STEM domains integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). These programmes are open to anyone seeking to learn AI skills and gain adequate exposure, irrespective of their educational or professional background.
The winter training and internship programmes will be delivered online by the institute’s Electronics and Information Communication Technology (EICT) Academy in two batches. The first batch is scheduled to begin on December 14, while the second will commence on January 4.
The institute has started the registration process for these short-term AI courses, with the last date to submit applications for both batches set as November 30. Interested candidates can visit the official EICT Academy portal, eict.iitr.ac.in, to enrol in these AI courses, designed by the institute to help candidates meet current job market requirements.
AI courses and modules
IIT Roorkee has curated the following courses for this session’s winter training and internship:
|Name of the course
|Modules
|Generative AI & Prompt Engineering
|
|Machine Learning & Agentic AI
|
|Data Science using Python
|
|AI-Powered Full Stack Web Development
|
|Internet of Things (IoT) & Edge AI
|
What will participants get?
These programmes offers several benefits and learning outcomes, including daily recordings of live classes, digital study materials such as PPTs and notes, and exclusive doubt-solving sessions during the project.
Participants will also get opportunities to network with IIT and NIT peers, develop industry-relevant skills for career growth, and receive dedicated academic and technical support throughout the programme.
Who can apply?
The programme is open to students pursuing B.Tech, BE, BCA, BSc, M.Tech, ME, MCA, or any undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD course from any college or institute.
Applicants are not required to have any prior coding knowledge, as the training will begin from introductory level. However, the institute has advised candidates to have access to a laptop or PC with a stable internet connection to participate in the programme.
Course structure and fee
All of the above-mentioned programmes include four weeks of live training along with two weeks of project. The classes for the batch starting from December 14 will be conducted Monday to Friday from 7 pm to 9 pm in online mode. After the completion of the , participants will receive certification from the EICT Academy, IIT Roorkee.
To get enrolled for the winter training and internship programmes candidates will be required to pay a course fee of Rs 8,000. The amount is inclusive of all additional taxes.
Candidates can visit the official EICT Academy portal mentioned above for more information on these courses.