IIT-Roorkee launches two new MTech programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will be offering two new MTech programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science from the academic session 2021-22. The programmes will be launched through the recently established Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS) of the institute. Before applying for the programmes, candidates need to register on COAP 2021 portal at coap.iitd.ac.in.

As many as 23 faculty members from 15 different departments of the institute have joined CAIDS as joint faculty of the centre. Candidates must have BE/BTech/Integrated MSc or equivalent degree in any engineering course to be able to apply. Applicants must also have a CGPA of 6.0. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an online interview.

Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: “AI and DS have opened new avenues for research across disciplines and specialisations. The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science shall play an important role in shaping the AI and DS landscape of the country by promoting manpower development, research and innovation leading to opportunities for entrepreneurship”.

The CAIDS has been launched with an aim to shape India’s AI and DS landscape by promoting teaching, training, workforce development, applied research, entrepreneurship, and innovation in AI and DS. The multidisciplinary initiative is expected to play a meaningful role in various fields, including Finance and Investment Banking, Business, Healthcare, Transportation, Material Informatics, and many others.