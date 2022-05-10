IIT-Roorkee launches certificate program in data science and machine learning

The iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT-Roorkee and Imarticus Learning have jointly launched a certificate program in data science and machine learning (ML). The 5-month program will commence on June 30, with classes scheduled on the weekends.

Upon successful completion of the course, learners can explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Experts, and Data Analytics Consultants.

The course will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions by the faculty from institutions like IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Ropar and experts from the data science industry. The program will allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in ML with Python for data-driven decision-making.

Through the course, learners will be able to provide meaningful data insights and help drive business growth. The program certificate will be collectively issued by iHUB DivyaSampark @ IIT Roorkee, Department of Science and Technology, and Imarticus Learning under The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

iHUB DivyaSampark will also offer a platform for Data Science and ML enthusiasts and learners to pitch their start-up ideas and gain funding support. There is a campus immersion module at the end of the course where the students will meet at the iHUB DivyaSampark Greater Noida campus for faculty interactions and peer-peer networking.