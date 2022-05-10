scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

IIT-Roorkee launches certificate program in data science and machine learning

Upon successful completion of the course, learners can explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Experts, and Data Analytics Consultants.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 10, 2022 11:33:43 am
iit roorkee, online pg courses, data science, AIThrough the course, learners will be able to provide meaningful data insights and help drive business growth. File.

The iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT-Roorkee and Imarticus Learning have jointly launched a certificate program in data science and machine learning (ML). The 5-month program will commence on June 30, with classes scheduled on the weekends. 

Upon successful completion of the course, learners can explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Experts, and Data Analytics Consultants.

Read |Skill-based courses growing popular among study abroad aspirants; experts weigh in

The course will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions by the faculty from institutions like IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Ropar and experts from the data science industry. The program will allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in ML with Python for data-driven decision-making. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Through the course, learners will be able to provide meaningful data insights and help drive business growth. The program certificate will be collectively issued by iHUB DivyaSampark @ IIT Roorkee, Department of Science and Technology, and Imarticus Learning under The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). 

Best of Express Premium

Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategyPremium
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategy
More Premium Stories >>

iHUB DivyaSampark will also offer a platform for Data Science and ML enthusiasts and learners to pitch their start-up ideas and gain funding support. There is a campus immersion module at the end of the course where the students will meet at the iHUB DivyaSampark Greater Noida campus for faculty interactions and peer-peer networking.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement