Monday, April 20, 2020
IIT-Roorkee launches advanced course on Deep Learning

The course will be delivered by the faculty of IIT-Roorkee and other experts from the industry. The classes will be streamed online through a live video. Upon completion of the course, users will receive a certification from the institute

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched an advanced certification course on deep learning. It is a self-paced executive online course and will be delivered by the faculty of IIT-Roorkee and other experts from the industry. The classes will be streamed online through a live video. Upon completion of the course, users will receive a certification from the institute.

IIT-Roorkee is providing the course in collaboration with Cloudxlab.com, a US-based ed-tech company and interested can apply at the official website — cloudxlab.com. The institute already offers online courses including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science among others.

Claiming that the course can bridge the need for technical expertise to tackle the global slowdown, Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee said, “COVID-19 has triggered a nationwide lockdown. This is the best time to upskill oneself. This initiative will be attractive to users who aim to excel in the technical field.”

Meanwhile, IIT-Roorkee had come up with several initiatives to curb the COVID-19 pandemic including a mobile tracking app that can send alerts when a quarantined person ventures beyond the prescribed area to 3-D printed face shields for frontline healthcare professionals. IIT-Ropar had given 1,000 of these shields to AIIMS-Rishikesh. IIT Roorkee has also developed ‘Prana-Vayu’, a ventilator that can be operated through a mobile app with the use of Internet of Things (IoT) and hence reducing the need of human interaction between the patients and healthcare staff.

