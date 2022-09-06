scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

IIT-Roorkee launches advanced certification pogramme in cybersecurity

The participant will also get a chance to join in a 3-day campus immersion module and visit IIT Roorkee, which will provide them with valuable professional networking opportunities.

This 6-months online program will commence on October 1.  (Representative image)

IIT-Roorkee in partnership with Imarticus learning launches the 4th batch of the advanced certification programme in cybersecurity. This 6-months online program will commence on October 1.  

The programme will cover multiple cyber security processes and tools ranging from ethical hacking to incident handling. The participant will also get a chance to join in a 3-day campus immersion module and visit IIT Roorkee, which will provide them with valuable professional networking opportunities.

The programs will help learners explore the world of ethical hacking, cloud security, application security, and network security. The sessions will be conducted by industry experts and experienced IIT Roorkee faculty. The project-based courses will provide a thorough understanding of cybersecurity technologies and tools and the latest advancements in the cybersecurity space.

With live instructor-led sessions, online discussions with mentors and peers, and doubt resolution on LMS and home assignments, the programs will include CTFs and unrelenting career support provided by Imarticus Learning to enable learners to build a prospering career in the Cybersecurity space.

As per the official release, upon completing the course, learners will have the scope to work as cyber security analysts, information security analysts, ethical hackers, cloud security analysts, or application security analysts. 

 

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:43:37 pm
