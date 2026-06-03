1.79 lakh JEE Advanced 2026 student records exposed in IIT Roorkee data breach

Days after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results, IIT Roorkee has acknowledged a data exposure issue involving candidate records and admit card documents hosted on its results portal. The institute said the issue was related to a cloud storage configuration and that corrective action was being taken.

The matter came to light after a cybersecurity researcher posted on the social media platform X that a public cloud storage linked to the JEE Advanced 2026 result system had been configured in a way that allowed access without authentication. According to the post, the exposed storage contained approximately 179,600 result records and around 187,300 admit card PDFs.

The researcher claimed that the data included candidate names, dates of birth, and mobile numbers. Screenshots shared in the post appeared to show admit card documents and result-related data records. One image displayed multiple JEE Advanced 2026 documents containing candidate information, while another showed structured result data including subject-wise marks, ranks and personal details, with some information redacted.

Thank you @DarthKermy72747 for pointing out the configuration issue in the *cloud storage device*. The same is being plugged on priority. The data stored was read-only and so there was no possibility of any alteration. We applaud your responsible and ethical behaviour. — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 2, 2026

In a subsequent post, the researcher said the issue was similar to an earlier data exposure incident involving CBSE answer scripts that had been reported by another security researcher.

Responding publicly on X, IIT Roorkee thanked the researcher for reporting the issue and confirmed that the exposure was linked to a cloud storage device. “The same is being plugged on priority,” the institute said. IIT Roorkee further stated that the data stored on the system was read-only and that there was no possibility of alteration of records.

“The data stored was read-only and so there was no possibility of any alteration. We applaud your responsible and ethical behaviour,” the institute wrote in its response.

JEE Advanced 2026 results were announced earlier this week by IIT Roorkee, the organising institute for this year’s examination. The exam serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The institute has not yet issued a separate statement detailing how long the data remained accessible or whether affected candidates will be notified.