IIT-Roorkee invites applications for MBA programme; check details

IIT-Roorkee admisssion 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. The two-year MBA programme is designed to impart knowledge of core management concepts and techniques in the first year, which is upgraded to advanced knowledge and skills in the areas of specialization opted by the students in the final year.

Interested candidates can apply online through the website- doms.iitm.ac.in till January 31, 2020.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60 per cent marks, 55 per cent for SC/ T/ PwD.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of CAT percentile, along with other steps in the process.

The CAT percentile will be given 60 per cent weightage. The written aptitude test will be given 10 per cent weightage, 25 per cent for personal interview, and 5 per cent for relevant work.

Interview details:

The interview will be held in Delhi from February 26 to March 1, 2020, Mumbai- March 27 to 29, Chennai- March 12 to 15, Roorkee- March 20 to 22, Kolkata- April 3 to 6, 2020.

How to apply:

The application fees for the general category candidates is Rs 1600, Rs 800 for SC/ ST/ PD.

