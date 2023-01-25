IIT Roorkee invites applications for MBA 2023; check how to apply, eligibility

IIT Roorkee MBA 2023: The Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is inviting applications for full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) 2023 programme. Candidates can apply at the official IIT Roorkee website — iitr.ac.in.

The MBA programme at IIT Roorkee is offered with dual specialisation. The last date for the successful submission of the IIT Roorkee MBA application form is January 31.

Eligibility

— Graduation with a CAT 2022 score or a professional qualification equivalent to that of a university degree recognised by UGC, in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/PD).

— Final year students are also eligible to apply.

— IIT graduates (admitted through IIT-JEE) with a CGPA of 7.0 or above on 10 point scale are exempted from the requirement of CAT 2022

IIT Roorkee MBA 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Roorkee — iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to admission and select PG admissions.

Step 3: Select the ‘MBA Admissions 2023-2024 – Apply Online’ link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form and register.

Step 4: Complete uploading all required documents.

Step 5: Pay the fee online using the option “Proceed for Payment”.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for further use.

The MBA programme application form can be filled either in online mode by paying an application fee of Rs 1600 for GEN/GEN-EWS and OBC-NC candidates, Rs 800 for female and SC/ST/PD candidates and US $75 for SAARC country candidates and US $150 for Non-SAARC country candidates.

The number of seats available in the MBA programme is presently 95, with reservations as per the Government of India (GoI).

Shortlisted candidates for the interview would be declared on March 3. The interview will be held from March 13 to 25 (tentatively), and the declaration of results will take place on April 14.

Before filling out the IIT Roorkee application form, applicants need to go through all the information mentioned in the IIT Roorkee MBA admission notification 2023. For more details regarding IIT Roorkee MBA admission 2023 visit the official website of IIT Roorkee — iitr.ac.in.