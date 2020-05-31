IIT-Roorkee introduces new grading system for spring semester

IIT Roorkee campus IIT Roorkee campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has introduced a new grading system where students will be graded as satisfactory (S) and unsatisfactory (U) for their performance in the spring semester. The performance of the students in Spring Semester 2019- 2020 would not be counted for academic performance-based termination of programmes, slow pace programmes, and towards any other such clauses, the institute said in a written statement.

Departments will have the freedom to decide if they wish to award grades on the basis of performance till now or wish to switch to the online mode of evaluation. In case a student fails, re-evaluation will be done later. Students can also opt for re-exams. There is no limit on the number of courses in which a student can apply for re-exam. The dates of neither re-exam or re-evaluation have been decided yet.

For MTech and PhD thesis as well as BTech projects, the institute has decided to opt for online evaluation. Those students who wish to work more on their thesis or projects can ask for a deferred evaluation. Further, for MTech and PhD course work too, a deferred evaluation can be asked for. It will be conducted within the first four weeks of the next semester, informs the institute.

“During the lockdown period, IIT Roorkee continued the semester using online teaching methods. The completion of the semester will be carried out by grading the students while taking into account their performance up to mid-term examination and the assessment carried out during online teaching,” the IIT said.

For NPTEL courses, S or U grades will be awarded based on the marks obtained in assignments. Students can, however, wish to convert S/U to a grade letter, to do so, they can write an email to arevaluation@iitr.ac.in. Students can opt for a letter grade in a NPTEL course or withdraw from a registered course before the award of grades till June 10. The last date for the course instructors, barring master’s series, to inform the grades to students is June 19.

