IIT Roorkee introduces certificate programme in building AI-powered business applications; open for all graduates or diploma holders

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched a four-month postgraduate certificate programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications, which has been designed by the institute’s iHUB DivyaSampark to equip working professionals who seek to go beyond using artificial intelligence tools and discover building practical AI-powered solutions for business without the need for coding.

The iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, has introduced this programme to guide business professionals on making AI-powered applications without requiring the essential knowledge of coding by offering them AI-powered applications using no-code approaches, AI agents, and intelligent workflow automation.

As per the McKinsey Global Survey: The State of AI in 2025, as much as 88% of organisations have incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools for their everyday work tasks. Though the dependence on AI continues to be dominant, implementing and scaling AI remains a challenge. The IDC’s Skills, AI and the Enterprise report highlighted that critical AI skills shortages are related to implementation and scaling. Observing the above parity, IIT Roorkee added this programme to its curriculum to assist working professionals to cope with the increasing integration of AI into everyday operations.