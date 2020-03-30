IIT-Roorkee incubated start-up offers free comics during coronavirus lockdown

Comics by the start-up. Comics by the start-up.

An IIT-Roorkee incubated startup, TBS Planet Comics Studio, is offering interactive comics that are free to download to entertain kids during the quarantine period in the wake of the coronavirs pandemic. The comics are available in six vernacular languages namely Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi to aid kids in honing their linguistic skills.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown of educational institutions and children are staying at home. They should utilise this time in reading which will not only entertain them but also hone their linguistic skills and supplement classroom learning. This initiative is in line with our commitment to offering curated experiences to our readers. It will keep kids engaged while their parents work from home,” commented Rajeev Tamhankar, Founder and CEO, TBS Planet Comics Studio.

The comics are centered on six superheroes — Ved, Varun, Karma, Yug, Takshak, and Rudra. The comic is available on the link- tbsplanet.com/en/read, and caters to six genres – action superheroes, comedy, horror, mythology, history, and moral stories.

The interactive comics enable the young ones to play games where they can choose to be a character and shape the adventure according to the choices they make in the story

TBS Planet Comics Studio is supported under the Technology Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (TIEDS) of IIT Roorkee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd