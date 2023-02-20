scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
IIT Roorkee, IAF sign MoU to develop indigenous defence technologies, equipment

The aim is for a self-reliant Indian defence system. The MoU outlines the collaborative effort between IIT Roorkee and IAF to achieve the government's 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.

IIT Roorkee IAF signs MoUThe MoU was signed at the Aero India 2023 event in Bengaluru (Image credit: IIT Roorkee)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and Indian Air Force (IAF) have joined hands to develop indigenous defence technologies and equipment through Research and Development. The two organisations have signed an MoU for the same on February 14 at the Aero India 2023 event in Bengaluru.

The aim is for a self-reliant Indian defence system. The MoU outlines the collaborative effort between IIT Roorkee and IAF to achieve the government’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision and create a domestic defence industry. IAF will also partner with IIT Roorkee, and other agencies designated by the institute.

The rationale behind the partnership is to establish long-term relationships and work together to promote the development of indigenous technologies and equipment in the areas of obsolescence management, self-reliance, upgradations, and digitalisation through indigenisation of airborne equipment.

IIT Roorkee will provide its expertise and cooperation in research for feasibility studies and prototype development. The institute is already equipped with ‘The DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-CoE), which is capable of addressing critical and futuristic defence technology requirements of the armed forces.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 16:04 IST
