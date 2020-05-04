IIT-Roorkee holds online lessons for speech and hearing-impaired students

IIT Roorkee campus IIT Roorkee campus

To support differently-abled students amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is offering online lessons for hearing impaired students. These courses are aimed at those who are also part of the marginalised sections of society.

IIT-Roorkee claims to have arranged the internet as well as smartphones for these students to facilitate e-learning. The instructor’s recorded videos will be played for students to inculcate these lessons, the institute informed.

Besides academics, online classes also focused on imparting vocational skills and training in music to equip these students for future jobs, claims the institute. IIT-Roorkee has also put in place a weekly feedback mechanism to identify critical gaps in the e-learning process.

The initiative is being provided in collaboration with Anushruti Academy for the Deaf (AAD), formerly known as Roorkee School for the Deaf. It was established by the then the University of Roorkee (Now IIT Roorkee) in November 1989.

Earlier, IIT-Madras in collaboration with Madras Dyslexia Association had offered a free cost for caregivers including teachers, parents etc of special needs students. The course contains simple methods of identifying and re-mediating young children with dyslexia. The course is hosted on NPTEL web portal, onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in.

