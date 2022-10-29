IIT Roorkee gets a new research centre for futuristic defence technology 

The facility will be known as ‘DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-CoE) at IIT Roorkee. File.

The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has approved a new research centre at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee). The facility will be known as ‘DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-CoE) at IIT Roorkee.

With the establishment of the Research Centre, IIT Roorkee will have improved prospects and avenues to address critical and futuristic defence technology requirements of the armed forces. The Facility will receive financial assistance from the DRDO, Government of India.

The DIA-CoE IITR will facilitate and undertake multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research in the research verticals mutually identified by the DRDO and IITR. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) will also collaborate with the academic researchers and faculties at IIT Roorkee, startups, industries, and other institutes in the country in facilitating and progressing advanced defence technology research.

Key research areas of the Centre include – smart infrastructure and hardened structures for defence applications, energy storage devices, landslide, snow, and avalanche studies, pulsed laser and specialty fiber, shock and detonics. thermal management