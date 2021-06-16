IIT-Roorkee establishes department of design, offers two new PG courses

The new department of design (DOD) has launched two new post-graduate programmes – masters in design (industrial design) and masters in innovation management. File.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has established a new department of design (DOD) which has launched two new post-graduate programmes – masters in design (industrial design) and masters in innovation management (MIM) – commencing the academic year 2021-22.

The initiative would place significant emphasis on activities that create commercial opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of the country. To this end, DOD would encourage and facilitate interdisciplinary design-focused education, research, and entrepreneurial drives.

Further, it would create documentation and archival repository of design innovation practices which would act as a resource centre housing comprehensive information and knowledge in broad domains of industrial design and innovation management. The department would actively strive to act as a bridge between academia and industry to address societal issues through co-creation efforts and transformation thereof into products of value.

According to Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee, “In this day and age, innovation lead design drives solutions to problems faced by industries and societies across the globe. The early trends show that both the programmes have been warmly received by students from across the country.”

Masters in design (industrial design) would expose students to the fundamentals of design and prototyping, design thinking, product-human interface, etc, claims IIT Roorkee. Career opportunities for graduating students include those in the design industry, design studios and/or setting up an independent design practice.

Masters in innovation management (MIM) programme develops students such that they become capable of initiating, managing, and successfully executing projects – skills that the global industry actively covets. Career opportunities for graduates include those in innovation research, brand management, research and development, and entrepreneurship.