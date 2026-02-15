‘Preventive, promotive, & responsive,’: IIT Roorkee drafts mental health policy for students

The initiative is intended to establish a uniform mental health policy across IITs and strengthen structured governance for mental health in higher education institutions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has begun drafting a mental health policy intended to serve as a framework for all IITs. The first draft was prepared by the Wellness Centre at IIT Roorkee with inputs from the Dean of Student Welfare, Associate Dean of Student Wellness, clinical psychologists, external advisors, and faculty members.

The process was advanced through SAHYOG 2.0, an inter-IIT discussion aimed at gathering and sharing inputs from other IITs. The objective was to study existing policies and governance mechanisms across institutions and incorporate relevant practices into a comprehensive policy for the IIT community, mentioned the press release.