‘Preventive, promotive, & responsive,’: IIT Roorkee drafts mental health policy for students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has begun drafting a mental health policy intended to serve as a framework for all IITs. The first draft was prepared by the Wellness Centre at IIT Roorkee with inputs from the Dean of Student Welfare, Associate Dean of Student Wellness, clinical psychologists, external advisors, and faculty members.
The process was advanced through SAHYOG 2.0, an inter-IIT discussion aimed at gathering and sharing inputs from other IITs. The objective was to study existing policies and governance mechanisms across institutions and incorporate relevant practices into a comprehensive policy for the IIT community, mentioned the press release.
SAHYOG 2.0 follows SAHYOG 1.0, held in 2024, and aligns with directives from the Supreme Court of India and the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the role of higher education institutions in mental health governance.
Discussions at the event included institutional approaches to policy formulation, preventive and responsive interventions, the role of wellness centres and counselling cells, facilitation of mental health services, standardisation of policies across IITs, and the creation of standard operating procedures for crises.
Prof. KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, stated that mental health and well-being are critical aspects of higher education and that initiatives such as SAHYOG 2.0 reflect collective responsibility.
Delegates included deans, faculty members, and mental health professionals from all IITs, along with external advisors from institutions such as AIIMS Rishikesh, GMCH Chandigarh, IHBAS, KGMU, TISS, IOP Kolkata, OP Jindal, Mariwala Health Initiative, Delhi University, UPSIFS, as well as a Supreme Court advocate and an anthropologist.
The initiative is intended to establish a uniform mental health policy across IITs and strengthen structured governance for mental health in higher education institutions.
