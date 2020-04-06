IIT Roorkee develops mobile tracking app to curb coronavirus outbreak

IIT Roorkee professor has development a mobile-based tracker. (Representational image) IIT Roorkee professor has development a mobile-based tracker. (Representational image)

A professor from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed a mobile-based tracking application, aimed at those under quarantine for coronavirus, to alert authorities if any individuals venture beyond a prescribed area.

Developed by Dr Kamal Jain, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, the app can also sense geofencing around individuals and will alert the system in case of a quarantine violation. The alert, claims the institute, can also be sent without the mobile signal.

As per the institute, in case GPS data is not received, the location will be obtained automatically through the triangulation of mobile towers. If the internet is not working in a certain area, the location will be received through SMS. If the application goes off, an alert will be received immediately. The location of the person can be received by sending an SMS to the device.

The app also allows sharing photographs of quarantined persons/places on a Google map, uploading geotag images to a server, claims IIT Roorkee. Further, administrators can view all reports on a map. Once installed on an individual, it can provide a history of all the people in their vicinity for a defined period.

The surveillance system is a ‘plug and play device’ and allows tracking with an accuracy of a five-metre radius through notifications at 2, 10 or 20 seconds. Besides live tracking, the administrator can view the entire movement history of an individual. In case of loss of data, the device sends an alert to the concerned team. Other features of the app include multi-camera support, surveillance magnetic device, halt time and auto camera click on preset time, informed IIT Roorkee.

