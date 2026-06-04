IIT Roorkee’s first BTech Data Science and AI batch records 100% placement

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has recorded 100% placements for its inaugural BTech batch. (image: ai generated)

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has recorded 100 per cent placements for its BTech graduating batch, as per the press release. The students who appeared for placements secured opportunities across organisations in AI, technology, finance, analytics, and research-driven sectors.

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Students from the first cohort secured roles at organisations including Amazon, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Salesforce, Samsung Research, Databricks, Barclays, Visa, and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others.

The roles span high-impact functions including software engineering, data science, machine learning research, quantitative finance, and product development.