IIT Roorkee’s first BTech Data Science and AI batch records 100% placement

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has recorded 100 per cent placements for its BTech graduating batch, as per the press release. The students who appeared for placements secured opportunities across organisations in AI, technology, finance, analytics, and research-driven sectors.
Read | Over 1.79 lakh JEE Advanced 2026 candidates records exposed in IIT Roorkee data breach
Students from the first cohort secured roles at organisations including Amazon, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Salesforce, Samsung Research, Databricks, Barclays, Visa, and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others.
The roles span high-impact functions including software engineering, data science, machine learning research, quantitative finance, and product development.
The placement results extend beyond the inaugural batch. Undergraduate students from other batches secured internships at Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Mastercard, Samsung, Databricks, and Expedia, with several converting these into pre-placement offers. The school’s postgraduate programmes in Data Science and AI also recorded strong industry outcomes.
“This premier graduating batch is the outcome of a deliberate effort to build AI capability at the undergraduate level,” said Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee. “With this programme, IIT Roorkee has sought to move beyond traditional engineering pathways and create a pipeline of talent that is equipped to design, build, and deploy AI systems in real-world contexts.”
Meanwhile, days after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results, IIT Roorkee has acknowledged a data exposure issue involving candidate records and admit card documents hosted on its results portal. The institute said the issue was related to a cloud storage configuration and that corrective action was being taken.
The matter came to light after a user posted on the social media platform X that a public cloud storage linked to the JEE Advanced 2026 result system had been configured in a way that allowed access without authentication. According to the post, the exposed storage contained approximately 179,600 result records and around 187,300 admit card PDFs.
The user, purportedly a cybersecurity researcher, claimed that the data included candidate names, dates of birth, and mobile numbers. Screenshots shared in the post appeared to show admit card documents and result-related data records. One image displayed multiple JEE Advanced 2026 documents containing candidate information, while another showed structured result data including subject-wise marks, ranks and personal details, with some information redacted.