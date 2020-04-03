IIT-Roorkee lab creates 3D printed face shields for those treating coronavirus patients

The masks are aimed to fill in the need of personal protection equipment for doctors (Representational image) The masks are aimed to fill in the need of personal protection equipment for doctors (Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has created face shields for doctors and healthcare professionals treating coronavirus patients. As per a press release, about 1,000 shields have been sent to healthcare professionals at AIIMS-Rishikesh. These masks are 3D printed and have been designed in the Tinker Lab at IIT-Roorkee. Tinker labs are government-funded incubation centres.

The shields are transparent and are supported by a spectacle-case like structure. The institute claims mass manufacturing cost of a sheet will be less than Rs 25 while individual cost is Rs 45. These shields can minimise the risk for healthcare professionals, IIT-Roorkee informed in a press release.

Akshay Dvivedi, Coordinator, Tinkering Laboratory, IIT Roorkee said, “This face shield is our humble thanks to all the healthcare professionals who are untiringly doing their job for mankind.”

Meanwhile, IIT-Jodhpur has also created face masks using 3-D technology for healthcare workers.

IIT Roorkee has also developed ‘Prana-Vayu’, a ventilator that can be operated through a mobile app with the use of Internet of Things (IoT) and hence reducing the need of human interaction between the patients and healthcare staff. The manufacturing cost per ventilator is estimated to be Rs 25,000 while the high-end ventilators cost Rs 5-7 lakh.

