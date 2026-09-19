IIT Roorkee Convocation 2026: 1,277 undergraduate students receive degrees

IIT Roorkee Convocation 2026: NSA Ajit Doval, was the Chief Guest, while General N S Raja Subramani, CDS and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, was the Guest of Honour (Image via IIT-R)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee held the first day of its Convocation 2026 on September 19, with 1,277 undergraduate students receiving their degrees. The two-day convocation is being held at the institute.

The first day was dedicated to undergraduate students from BArch, BTech, Integrated MTech, Integrated MSc, IDD, BS-MS and B S programmes. Of the 1,277 degree recipients, 1,001 were male and 276 were female students.

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, was the chief guest, while General N S Raja Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, was the guest of honour.

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Across the two-day ceremony, IIT Roorkee will confer 2,701 degrees, the highest number of degrees being awarded at a single convocation at the institute, according to IIT Roorkee. The institute is also awarding the BS-MS degree for the first time under its five-year Dual Degree Programme.