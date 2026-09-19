IIT Roorkee Convocation 2026: 1,277 undergraduate students receive degrees

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee held the first day of its Convocation 2026 on September 19, with 1,277 undergraduate students receiving their degrees. The two-day convocation is being held at the institute.
The first day was dedicated to undergraduate students from BArch, BTech, Integrated MTech, Integrated MSc, IDD, BS-MS and B S programmes. Of the 1,277 degree recipients, 1,001 were male and 276 were female students.
Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, was the chief guest, while General N S Raja Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, was the guest of honour.
Across the two-day ceremony, IIT Roorkee will confer 2,701 degrees, the highest number of degrees being awarded at a single convocation at the institute, according to IIT Roorkee. The institute is also awarding the BS-MS degree for the first time under its five-year Dual Degree Programme.
Srivaradan Balaji, a BS-MS Chemical Sciences student, received the President’s Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA among undergraduate students admitted through JEE (Advanced).
The other medal recipients include Navneet Kumar, who received the Director Gold Medal; Aashi Jain, who received the President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal; Roopam Taneja, who received the Institute Silver Medal; and Sukrit Jindal, who received the Institute Bronze Medal.
The convocation will continue on September 20, when IIT Roorkee will confer postgraduate and PhD degrees on 1,424 students.