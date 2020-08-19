IIT-Roorkee collaborates with Bureau of Indian Standards

IIT Roorkee campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). As per the MoU, both entities will collaborate in the fields of civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, development and management of water resources and renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology, biomaterials etc, the IIT informed.

“We are happy to collaborate with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and contribute to the country’s endeavour to ensure adequate standardisation and conformity assessment. We will also explore how students can be made more aware of national and international standards in different engineering disciplines,” said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

Both institutes will participate in standardisation activity through technical committees, undertake R&D projects, jointly organise seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, and exchange publications and other literature of common interest related to Standardization and Conformity Assessment among others. The bureau will extend financial support to establish a chair in the field of Standardization and Conformity Assessment at IIT-Roorkee

“IIT-Roorkee is an institution par excellence and its expertise in technology and research is well-known across the globe. As the National Standards Body, we are excited to partner in their journey to move a step ahead so as to benefit national standardization. We are also eager to join hands in promoting standards and their integration with curriculum”, said Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS.

As per the MoU, the ownership of intellectual property such as confidential information, know-how, patents, will be vested with the entity responsible for its development. Both parties will be entitled to joint ownership in case the property is developed jointly.

