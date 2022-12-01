IIT Roorkee Placements 2022: Student bag offers worth Rs 1.30 crore

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee today began its campus placement for the academic year 2022-23. A total of 365 offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) were made. Six international offers were made.

The overall highest offer was made for Rs 1.30 crore. The highest international offer was made for Rs 1.06 crore. In total, 10 students received offers worth Rs 80 lakh.

A total of 31 companies came for the placements. The companies were– AppDynamics, Bajaj Auto, BCG, Cairn Oil and Gas, Da Vinci Derivatives, Flipkart, Graviton, Hilabs, Infurnia, Intel Technologies, JP Morgan Quant, Maverick Derivatives, Microsoft, NHA, NK Securities, Nvidia, ONGC, Oracle, Plutus Research Pvt Ltd, Qualcomm, QuantBox, SAP Labs, Schlumberger, Sprinklr, Squarepoint, STMicroelectronics, Tata Steel, Texas Instrument , Trilogy, UBER.

IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati also began their campus placements today.