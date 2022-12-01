scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

IIT Roorkee Placements 2022: Student bag offers worth Rs 1.30 crore

IIT Roorkee Placements 2022: 365 offers including PPOs were made, there were six international offers. 10 students received offers worth Rs 80 lakh

IIT Roorkee, IIT Roorkee placements, IIT Roorkee campus placements, IIT Roorkee placements 2022, IIT roorkee 2022 campus placementsIIT Roorkee: 31 companies came for the placements (Express Archive)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee today began its campus placement for the academic year 2022-23. A total of 365 offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) were made. Six international offers were made.

The overall highest offer was made for Rs 1.30 crore. The highest international offer was made for Rs 1.06 crore. In total, 10 students received offers worth Rs 80 lakh.

Read |IIT Madras Placements: 25 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

A total of 31 companies came for the placements. The companies were– AppDynamics, Bajaj Auto, BCG, Cairn Oil and Gas, Da Vinci Derivatives, Flipkart, Graviton, Hilabs, Infurnia, Intel Technologies, JP Morgan Quant, Maverick Derivatives, Microsoft, NHA, NK Securities, Nvidia, ONGC, Oracle, Plutus Research Pvt Ltd, Qualcomm, QuantBox, SAP Labs, Schlumberger, Sprinklr, Squarepoint, STMicroelectronics, Tata Steel, Texas Instrument , Trilogy, UBER.

IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati also began their campus placements today.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:27:17 pm
Next Story

Govt plans to introduce 16 new bills in upcoming Winter session of Parliament

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close