IIT-Roorkee begins admissions for PhD under PMRF

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited applications for the PhD programme under Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF). The selected candidate will be awarded a fellowship of Rs 70,000-80,000 per month, along with a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year (total of Rs 10 lakh for five years) for pursuing PhD at IIT-Roorkee.

The application process is on and will conclude on June 14 at 5 pm. There is no fee for the application process. Interested can download the application form from may2020.pmrf.in and iitr.ac.in. Candidates will have to email application form along with relevant academic certificates and a statement of purpose (SOP) to pmrfadmission@iitr.ac.in.

As per the rules of IIT-Roorkee, the application form and other certificates need to be turned into PDF and the SOP should cover interested area of research, a synopsis, details of research publications in reputed journals (if any), details of the national or international conference attended or paper presented

From this year on, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) had tweaked the eligibility criteria for PMRF to allow more students to get the benefit of the scholarship. As per the new rules, candidates can apply for the scholarships through two modes — direct and lateral.

In addition to those who have completed MTech degree or are pursuing PhD, candidates who are in the final year of bachelor’s in science and technology stream can also apply for the PMRF. Further, those who have scored a score of 650 or above in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) are also eligible to apply.

Merely applying for or being shortlisted or appearing for the interview, written test or subsequent processes does not imply that a candidate will necessarily be offered admission. No request for considering the candidature in the department, other than in which applied, will be entertained, the IIT said.

