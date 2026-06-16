IIT Roorkee and TeamLease launch programme on AI for e-commerce and quick commerce

IIT Roorkee launches new programme: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched an executive programme in AI for e-commerce and quick commerce. The programme is introduced in collaboration with TeamLease EdTech. It is a 6-month programme that will help working professionals to build capabilities in e-commerce and quick commerce. The programme aims to help learners understand AI, machine learning, generative AI, NLP and data, which are applied across modern commerce environments.
The curriculum will cover key areas which include AI foundations, exploratory data analysis, customer segmentation, recommendation systems, demand forecasting, inventory planning, dynamic pricing, last-mile operations, customer analytics, fraud detection, NLP, generative AI, semantic search, AI-powered support agents, data pipelines and business storytelling.
Candidates will be given exposure to tools and technologies such as Python, Power BI/Tableau, Elasticsearch/OpenSearch, collaborative filtering models, association rule mining, LLM-based chatbots, RAG architectures, NLP models, and open-source LLMs.
The programme will be conducted in live sessions, which will help working professionals or aspirants who are willing to enter e-commerce and quick commerce to complete the course.
Participants can engage with real-world commerce use cases, hands-on applications, and a capstone project designed around practical business challenges such as recommendations, churn, pricing, forecasting, and customer intelligence. After the completion of the programme, candidates will get a certificate from the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee
Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Coordinator – Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee, while speaking at the launch, said, “The growth of e-commerce and quick commerce is reshaping business models, customer expectations, and operational decision-making. Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to technology teams; it is becoming central to how organisations compete, serve customers, and scale efficiently. Through this programme, IIT Roorkee aims to help professionals build a strong understanding of AI-led commerce systems and apply these concepts to meaningful business challenges.”