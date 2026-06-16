IIT Roorkee and TeamLease launch programme on AI for e-commerce and quick commerce

Candidates will get an certificate upon the completion.

IIT Roorkee launches new programme: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched an executive programme in AI for e-commerce and quick commerce. The programme is introduced in collaboration with TeamLease EdTech. It is a 6-month programme that will help working professionals to build capabilities in e-commerce and quick commerce. The programme aims to help learners understand AI, machine learning, generative AI, NLP and data, which are applied across modern commerce environments.

The curriculum will cover key areas which include AI foundations, exploratory data analysis, customer segmentation, recommendation systems, demand forecasting, inventory planning, dynamic pricing, last-mile operations, customer analytics, fraud detection, NLP, generative AI, semantic search, AI-powered support agents, data pipelines and business storytelling.