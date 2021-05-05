IIT-Roorkee to offer online courses on Cloud Computing, Data Science

The E&ICT Academy, IIT Roorkee has launched online certification programmes in Software Development, Cloud Computing, and Data Science in collaboration with Great Learning. The complete information about the courses can be accessed at eict.iitr.ac.in/full-stack-software-development/.

Two types of programmes will be offered – advanced certificate programme in full-stack software development spanning 10 months with specialisation in either cloud computing or python for data science, and shorter duration certificate programs in front end software development, back end software development, cloud computing and Python for data science.

These courses would be curated and delivered by the collaboration of experts from IIT Roorkee, other academic institutions, and industry experts through online, self-paced, or hybrid mode. The programmes will consist of online content, weekend live sessions, and a series of practical projects.

Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “With the world rapidly progressing towards a digital economy, these skills are required to enhance India’s workforce.”

The programmes are specially designed for recent graduates who are looking to add value to their profiles and early-stage working professionals aspiring to transition into roles like Full Stack Developer, Back-end developer, SDE, Front end Developer, Cloud engineer, & Data Analyst. On the completion of the program, participants would be provided with a certificate by EICT IIT Roorkee.