Only 2 top-10,000 candidates had huge score gaps: IIT Roorkee on mass-cheating claims

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026, has issued a clarification rejecting allegations of irregularities in this year’s examination results. The statement comes days after the JEE Advanced 2026 results were announced, with concerns being raised on social media over alleged discrepancies in candidates’ scores across the two examination papers.

IIT Roorkee said it had become aware of ‘inaccurate’ and ‘fabricated data’ being circulated online that purportedly showed candidate ranks, total marks, and large differences between Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores.

According to the institute, the information being shared on social media is ‘factually incorrect’ and does not correspond to any officially released record. IIT Roorkee stated that a comprehensive verification of examination records and related data had been carried out and that no evidence of cheating, malpractice, unauthorised assistance, data manipulation or any compromise of the examination process had been found at any stage of JEE Advanced 2026.