IIT professor embarks on yatra to promote sustainable energy

A professor from IIT-Bombay has embarked on a “yatra” to promote self-sufficiency in energy for sustainability. Prof Chetan Solanki of the department of energy, science and engineering began his “energy Swaraj” on Wednesday from the Sabarmati Ashram.

Advertising

Akin to Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘gram Swaraj’, he has named his mission ‘Gandhi Global Solar Yatra (GGSY)’. The professor will travel to over 30 to 40 countries over the next six to eight months. His journey will end at a global event on October 2, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prof Solanki said the mission was planned to promote self-sufficiency in energy for sustainability, mainly for those who lack the access. He added that it was now possible to provide complete, cost-effective, reliable and sustainable solar energy access while protecting the environment, creating livelihood and empowering locals. “Every time we use a fossil fuel, we emit harmful gases into the environment. I want to raise awareness that technology should be decentralised and that solar energy provided the best solutions,” he further said.

His first stop comprises South-East Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar. He will conduct meetings with various universities, policy makers and government officials who could take this initiative ahead at the local level.