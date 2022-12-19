IIT Placements 2022: Phase 1 concludes at IIT Kanpur; 1128 students hired

IIT Placements 2022: The phase one of placement season 2022-23 has concluded at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur with 1128 students accepting job offers from various companies. Phase one of placement for the graduating batch of 2022-23 began on December 1 and concluded on December 15.

Out of the 1128 job offers, 208 were pre placement offers (PPOs). More than 250 companies including over 35 startups participated in phase one of campus hiring and offered 1200 jobs. Over 60 companies offered 208 PPOs, 33 per cent more as compared to last year’s PPOs.

Phase one saw 74 international offers, that is 57 per cent more than last year. The highest domestic offer received was for Rs 1.9 crore. A total of 33 students accepted offers worth over Rs 1 crore were received from various national and international organisations.

Till date, 24 per cent of the offers made at IIT Kanpur are from the core industries. Phase two of campus placement will begin from mid of January, 2023.

Top recruiters this season at IIT Kanpur were Rakuten Mobile, American Express, PwC, Intel, Microsoft India, Qualcomm, EXL, Oracle India Pvt Ltd, SAP Labs, CapitalOne, J. P Morgan & Chase, Reliance Industries Limited, Sprinklr, Axtria, Texas Instruments, Axis Bank, Eaton, Quadeye Securities, HSBC, Jaguar Land rover India Limited, Jio Platforms Limited, Walmart Global Tech India, Wells Fargo, Airbus Group India, ICICI Lombard GIC LTD, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Legato Health Technologies, among others.