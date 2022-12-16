IIT Placements 2022: IIT Mandi receives 249 offers from 88 companies; 50% increase from 2021

IIT Placements 2022: In the first phase of placements, IIT Mandi has received 249 job offers from 88 companies, including 70 pre-placement offers.

So far, the institute has received 19 international offers from companies, including Rakuten, Accenture Japan, Denso, and Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Compared to last year, there has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of job offers and 25 per cent increase in PPOs.

A total of 140 national and international companies have registered till now and more will be registering, the institute claims. The companies hired in multiple sectors and several job profiles. The first phase of placements will continue till the end of December.

The top recruiters were Uber, Amazon, Walmart, Oracle, Indeed, Flipkart, Microsoft, Tata 1mg, Trilogy, Cashfree, Adobe, Paytm, Rakuten, Zomato, Sprinklr, Schrodinger, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, ODE, ICICI bank, HDFC, EXL Service, Evalueserve, Merilytics, Jaguar Land Rover, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, Addverb, Hitachi, L&T, HoneyWell, Western Digital, AMD, Ceremorphic, LTI, GE, etc. and PSUs including C DOT, and HPCL, among others.

An increment of around 18 per cent in average CTC and 24 per cent in a median of 26 lakhs has been observed in comparison to the last year, with the highest domestic package of over 60 lakhs till now.

Job offers in profiles such as Software Development Engineer, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Data and Business Consultant, Marketing, Management, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), and several other domains and sectors have already been made.

The placement drive was conducted physically as well as virtually as per the convenience of the recruiter.