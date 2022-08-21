IIT Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna is launching six unique academic programmes that would not require the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) score. Interested candidates will be able to apply for these programmes at the official website of IIT Patna — iitp.ac.in.
These new programmes are being launched in compliance to NEP-2020 framework with focus on employable skills relevant industry demand. Keeping in mind the changing times post Covid, these programmes are being launched in hybrid mode.
The new programmes being launched are B.Sc. (Hons) Computer Science and Data Analytics (CSDA), B.Sc. (Hons) Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity (AICS), B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics and Computer Science (MCS), B.Sc. (Hons) Accounting and Financial Management (AFM)
B.Sc. (Hons) Business Management and Analytics (BMA) and Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA).
While the JEE score will be considered for those who were able to qualify, other candidates have several other options such as CUCET, SAT(US), NTSE, KVPY, INSPIRE, State level entrance and IITP-SAT.
Subscriber Only Stories
Additionally, the programme curriculum and course structure of the new business management courses has been is aligned with national and international professional bodies (ICAI, ICSI, ACCA, NSE and CIMA) qualification structures.
Candidates will also be given the opportunity of gaining work experience through paid apprenticeship opportunity. Each programme will have an intake of 250 students, taking total intake to 1500. The semester fee for computer science programmes and management programmes will be Rs 40,000 and 50,000 respectively.
Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his crush, and no, it’s not Ananya Panday
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Revdi and its journey from festivals to politicsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Armed with Bombay HC order, group of Osho disciples to try and visit his samadhi in Pune today
Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple among 2,500 shrines in Tamil Nadu set for makeover
Rajasthan minister’s ‘superstition’ remark over karwa chauth triggers row; BJP says ‘insulted women’
Funds to be raised by Islamic foundation for construction of mosque in Ayodhya
Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain complaint
Flower of Evil star Lee Joon-gi cheers for Indian remake Duranga: ‘Happy to see you Indian friends’
Body Beauitful: Is it love or a fat fetish?
Jetpack Joyride 2 review: Familiar, but still a lot of fun
Vijay Deverakonda on being called a superstar: ‘It is awkward to me, I feel embarrassed’
Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by Arsenal’s perfect start
IIT Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not requiredhttps://indianexpress.com/wp-admin/edit.php?post_type=article
Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his crush, and no, it’s not Ananya Panday