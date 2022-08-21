IIT Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna is launching six unique academic programmes that would not require the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) score. Interested candidates will be able to apply for these programmes at the official website of IIT Patna — iitp.ac.in.

These new programmes are being launched in compliance to NEP-2020 framework with focus on employable skills relevant industry demand. Keeping in mind the changing times post Covid, these programmes are being launched in hybrid mode.

The new programmes being launched are B.Sc. (Hons) Computer Science and Data Analytics (CSDA), B.Sc. (Hons) Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity (AICS), B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics and Computer Science (MCS), B.Sc. (Hons) Accounting and Financial Management (AFM)

B.Sc. (Hons) Business Management and Analytics (BMA) and Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA).

While the JEE score will be considered for those who were able to qualify, other candidates have several other options such as CUCET, SAT(US), NTSE, KVPY, INSPIRE, State level entrance and IITP-SAT.

Additionally, the programme curriculum and course structure of the new business management courses has been is aligned with national and international professional bodies (ICAI, ICSI, ACCA, NSE and CIMA) qualification structures.

Candidates will also be given the opportunity of gaining work experience through paid apprenticeship opportunity. Each programme will have an intake of 250 students, taking total intake to 1500. The semester fee for computer science programmes and management programmes will be Rs 40,000 and 50,000 respectively.