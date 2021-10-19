IIT Patna launches three new undergraduate programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has launched three new degree programmes at the undergraduate (UG) level. The admission to all three programmes will be done on the basis of JEE Advanced score. The newly-launched courses are BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, BTech in Engineering Physics, and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computing.

The BS in Mathematics and Computing is designed to cater to the present needs in technology and build a strong foundation of the subject in the initial semesters. The curriculum includes many elective courses from science, engineering, and humanities disciplines that allow considerable flexibility and academic freedom.

Students are required to complete basic courses in algebra, geometry, number theory, analysis, differential equations, statistics & probability, and graph theory. Apart from basic courses, many advanced courses in these subjects together with theoretical computer science and information technology have been included.

The curriculum of 4-year BTech in Engineering Physics includes a solid grounding in core areas, sound training in physics, a rich variety of electives, and exposure to frontier technologies. Some of the key courses in applied areas include cryogenic engineering, laser physics, computer-aided physics, photovoltaics and fuel cell, physics of nanomaterials, medical physics, particle physics, quantum optics etc.

The BTech programme in AI and Data Science will equip students to handle large volumes of data and develop AI-focussed algorithms.

Economics assistant professor Rajendra Paramanik, who is also the professor-in-charge of public relations at IIT Patna, told indianexpress.com, “The number of seats available in BTech AI and Data Science is 36. Similarly, 36 seats for BTech Engineering Physics, and 48 seats for BS in Mathematics and Computing. The total number of seats available in the current academic session has been consequently increased to 547 seats from 427 in 2020-21.”