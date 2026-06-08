IIT panel gives nod to CBSE examiner portal, paves way for re-evaluation

The CBSE has received a final security clearance for its examiner-facing re-evaluation portal after an IIT-led cybersecurity review completed its last round of testing Friday night, clearing the way for reassessment of Class 12 answer scripts, The Indian Express has learnt.

The IIT teams will remain on standby in case fresh issues emerge during the re-evaluation exercise, said sources.

The development comes days after The Indian Express reported on June 5 that CBSE was forced to delay the launch of its Post-Result Activities (PRA) portal after expert teams from two IITs uncovered multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in the Board’s digital systems. It has been learnt that CBSE decided not to use the Coempt EduTeck platform, which powered this year’s controversial On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, for the re-evaluation process. Instead, student and examination data were migrated to infrastructure directly controlled by CBSE, with the re-evaluation workflow redesigned to run through the Board’s own systems.