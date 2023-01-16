IIT Palakkad offers Rs 2 Crore to encourage start-ups innovating in renewable energy and safety

The competition is open to all innovators and start-ups in India with a working prototype in energy or safety sector. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad‘s Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) has launched its flagship national contest Samarth Maha Utsav to encourage innovation in Renewable Energy and Safety. Interested candidates can check all details and apply at the official website – tinyurl.com/Samarth-Maha-Utsav.

Through this programme, IPTIF is offering Rs 2 crore to encourage innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups in the renewable energy and safety sector. The funding will be given to those candidates who have a viable prototype and business plan for large-scale commercialisation.

The competition is open to all innovators and start-ups in India with a working prototype in energy or safety sector. The last date to apply is January 31, 2023. Those interested can apply through the following link – tinyurl.com/Samarth-Maha-Utsav.

The teams taking part in the contest as expected to develop solutions in energy and safety areas. In the energy sector, the institute is scouting for more eco-friendly energy solutions safe to use, economical at large scale, with high efficiency and power/energy density, high reliability, and lifetime. In the energy sector, experts are scouting for more viable safety solutions for circumstances such as Predictive Intervention for Safety on Inconsistent Roads with Heterogeneous Traffic (PI-SIRHT), Predictive Maintenance of Road, Rail and Bridges, Inconsistency based segmentation of road networks, Vehicle and VRU tracking on IRHT etc.