IIT-Mandi welcomes new batch virtually, female enrollment at 20%

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi welcomed the new BTech batch of 2020 during a virtual orientation event. As many as 330 students from different parts of the country have joined the institute. A total number of 330 students were admitted to IIT-Mandi this year across BTech courses. This year, there has been a slight increase in the number of females. As many as 68 are girls and 262 boys joined the campus as against 53 girls and 209 boys last year.

The institute claims that it has “successfully achieved the target of female enrolment in undergraduate courses by admitting 20.61 per cent female students to BTech programme”. The institute provides a merit scholarship including a full-tuition fee waiver and a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 in the first year irrespective of category and parent’s income. The merit scholarship will continue for four years of BTech programmes, subject to the academic performance of minimum SPGA criteria of 7.0 for the previous two semesters and no disciplinary action.

Course-wise break up

The institute welcomed the new students to a special five Week Induction Programme (5WIP) which will be organised in phases this year due to the pandemic. The first phase of the induction programme started on November 23. The 5WIP is faculty-mentored induction programme that aims to provide training to the new students to help them in the transition from school to college, to improve their respective skills and proficiency. The first phase of this programme will include introductory sessions on English and communication, exploring engineering, soft skills, and computer proficiency.

Dr Pradeep Parameswaran, dean (academics), IIT-Mandi, said, “An important aspect of the curriculum is the integration of innovation and design into the learning process. This is achieved through a model of learning by doing, which is built into the curriculum.”

The institute allows students to take up a minor program, BTech Honors. The minor programme can be in a related field including management, intelligent systems, applied physics, and German language, outside the major course discipline. Students can increase their credit score by opting BTech Honors as well.

