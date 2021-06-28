IIT-Mandi to offer professional certification programme in full stack development

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi will launch the first batch of its professional certification programme in FullStack Development in partnership with WileyNXT. The seven-month programme is designed for next-gen developers to help them build end to end full-stack solutions based on industry standards and customer needs.

Over 40 students are already enrolled for the first batch of the postgraduate certificate in full stack. The diverse cohort enrolled so far consists of professionals with experience in software development — either front-end or back-end. Candidates with knowledge of programming language, Software Developers, IT Professionals, Engineers, Test Engineers, Technical Consultants, and Analysts are also a part of this programme.

All the learners will be rewarded with a joint postgraduate certificate on the successful completion of the programme. The next batch of the programme will commence in November 2021.

Satyajit Thakor, Assistant Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, said, “Full Stack Development as a career is emerging as the most demanding and fulfilling one. As a tech-savvy profession involving a combination of work at the front-end and back-end, the demand for full stack developers is quite high. All IT, Tech and Fortune 500 companies today hire Full Stack Developers.”