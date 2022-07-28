scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

IIT Mandi starts MTech programme in Electric Transportation

The course -- the duration of which is two years -- has been designed keeping in mind the electrification of transportation in India to promote a cleaner and sustainable environment in this country, as per the IIT.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 4:24:29 pm
iit mandi new course, iit mandi admissionsThe first batch of the course will start in August 2022. (Photo: IIT Mandi team)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has launched a Master’s programme in electric transportation. The first batch of the course will start in August 2022. This is a joint programme between the School of Computing & Electrical Engineering (SCEE) and the School of Engineering (SE) at IIT Mandi.

The course — the duration of which is two years — has been designed keeping in mind the electrification of transportation in India to promote a cleaner and sustainable environment in this country, as per the IIT. NITI Aayog initiated the discussion in July 2020 and requested IIT Mandi for its participation.

“Transportation system in India is on the path to electrification, future power systems need to optimize the use of convertible renewable energy sources. Electric vehicles charging raises additional electricity demand in India. This can be achieved in a practical and cost-effective manner with renewable energy, including solar and wind supplied to the grid. These challenges have opened up new career opportunities in engineering and technology in India and worldwide. The new course being launched at IIT Mandi is developed while keeping all these factors in consideration,” said the IIT in an official statement.

Talking about the importance of this programme, Dr Samar, Chairperson School of Computing and Electrical Engineering and Dr Narsa Reddy Tummuru, Programme Coordinator, IIT Mandi, said, “The MTech in Electric transportation has been designed in alignment with the objectives of the initiative taken by the Government of India to cater the growing demand of skilled personnel in the electric vehicle industry for both the new and the existing entrepreneurs.”

 

