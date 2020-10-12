IIT-Mandi signs MoU with C-DAC to establish supercomputing facilities

This supercomputing system will be made operational within next four months. Image source: IIT Mandi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Mandi) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre For Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune to establish supercomputing facility worth Rs 17 crore. The memorandum was signed on October 12 at a virtual event in presence of Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre and Director Ajit K Chaturvedi.

Addressing the event, Minister Sanjay Dhotre said, “The National Supercomputing Mission is an important initiative of the Government of India. C-DAC along with the IISc, IITs, and, NITs, is playing an eminent role in achieving the goal of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. These MoUs will help in increasing India’s global relevance in the field of Supercomputing. I congratulate C-DAC and partner Institutes for this milestone”.

Further, Director Ajit K Chaturvedi added that this supercomputer will enhance the capability of institute in training the researchers including the faculty and students.

This supercomputing system can perform assigned tasks at very high speeds and millions of times faster than ordinary personal computers (PCs). The facility will be made operational for research and development purposes within next four months, as per the statement.

Earlier, C-DAC announced the launch of Supercomputer using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Healthcare Analytics based Research — COVID-19 (SAMHAR) — on its 33rd foundation day on March 25.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd