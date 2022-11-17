IIT Mandi records increase in PPOs; 7 offers from Amazon, 11 from Microsoft

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has registered 69 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year (as on November 16), which is an increase from last year’s number of 56.

This year, the main companies that have offered pre-placement offers to students of IIT Mandi are Microsoft (11 offers), Samsung Research Institute, Bangalore (10), Amazon (7), Arista networks (6), Accenture (4) and Uber (3).

Other multinational companies that offered PPOs to IIT Mandi students are Sprinklr, Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, Indeed, Uber, Goldman Sachs, Flipkart, Siemens, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, Schrodinger, Walmart, Zomato, Texas Instruments, ODE, Arista Networks, Yum, Radisys, Accenture, Aakash+Byju, Nucleus Software, Western Digital, and Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Out of the participating companies, first-time recruiters include Sprinklr, Texas Instruments, Uber, Arista Networks, Radisys, ODE, Zomato, Aakash+Byju, Nohara Holdings, and Company: Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Software analyst and data science sectors have accounted for most of the PPOs till date in this academic year. The institute believes that the introduction of six months of internships for students led to a significant increase in the number of semester-long internships.

The first phase of placements is scheduled to commence on December 1, 2022, and the PPOs can be offered till then by companies.