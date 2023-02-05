IIT Mandi Placement (Mechanical Engineering): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies

IIT Mandi recently concluded its phase 1 campus placement of 2022-23 in which a total of 249 students were placed so far. Of these, 70 were pre-placement offers with an average salary of 25.23 lakh per annum. More than 85 companies participated in this placement process, and till now 140 national and international companies have registered with the college.

So far, IIT Mandi has received 19 international offers and some of the major companies that participated were Uber, Amazon, Walmart, Oracle, among others.

Placement Packages

In this year’s phase 1 placements of IIT Mandi, a total of 249 students have been placed so far — out of which 70 were given pre-placement offers — with an average salary of 25.23 LPA.

This year, more than 85 companies participated, and nearly 140 national and international companies had registered with the college. So far, IIT Mandi has received 19 international offers from companies including Rakuten, Accenture Japan, Denso, and Nohara Holdings, Inc. Compared to last year, there has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of job offers and 25 per cent increase in PPOs.

Some of the major companies who participated in this year’s campus placement include Indeed, Flipkart, Microsoft, Tata 1mg, Trilogy, Cashfree, Adobe, Paytm, Rakuten, Zomato, Jaguar Land Rover, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, among others.

The placement percentage recorded during IIT Mandi BTech placements 2022 was 93.4 per cent. A total of 156 students were placed out of 167 eligible and registered students during IIT Mandi placements 2022. Further, a total of 200 job offers were received during IIT Mandi BTech placements 2022.

Graph of five years (ME)

In 2018, a total of 27 students had appeared for the placements of Mechanical Engineering department, out of which 16 students were placed with an average salary of Rs 7.56 lakh per annum. This increased to Rs 8.07 lakh per annum in 2019 with 15 out of 25 students getting placed. The average salary once again increased to 10 lakh per annum in 2020, when 18 out of 27 students were placed.

Advertisement

However, the average salary decreased to Rs 8.01 lakh per annum in 2021, and the number of placed students also fell to 14, out of 24. The institute, however, had a good recovery in 2022 as 16 out of 24 students got placed with the average salary taking a huge jump to Rs 13.47 lakh per annum.

(Graphics by Abhishek Mitra) (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Overall placements

IIT Mandi has a positive account of successfully placed students over the last three consecutive years — 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2021-22, there were 191 eligible students, 167 students enrolled for placements, and 156 students were placed. In 2020-21, there were 146 eligible students, 126 students enrolled for placements, and 102 students were placed. In 2019-20, out of the 119 students who enrolled for placements, a total of 101 students were placed.

Internship offers and packages

Advertisement

Due to Covid-19, the internship programme was put on hold. However, it restarted this year (Recruitment drive 2022-23). Most of the students are trying to get internships for 2 months/6 months. Till now, 150 students got internships, as per the data provided by the institute.

Top recruiters

The major companies and organisations that have visited the campus for placement and internship include L&T, Denso, Capgemini, Deloitte, Accenture, Future First, Eclerx, Evalueserve, ICICI Bank, and more.

About IIT Mandi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, an institute situated in the Himalayas, was established in 2009. Although, to steer the activities of the institute, IIT Mandi Cell was set up at the IIT Roorkee on March 18, 2009, until the main campus in Himachal Pradesh was ready in 2016.

The admission of the first batch of students of IIT Mandi took place in July 2009 and the classes commenced from July 27. Currently, the institute has about 1900+ students studying in various courses of engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The institution offers 37 courses to its students which are taught by an extensively expert faculty of 1552 members.

Advertisement

Given the new establishment of the institute, it has performed fairly well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings over the years. Ranked at 31st position in 2020 and falling to 41st position in 2021, the institute gained a significant position to secure 20th rank in the NIRF 2022 rankings for best engineering colleges