Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
IIT Mandi Placement (Computer Science Engineering): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies

Although it is comparatively new, IIT-Mandi has recorded an increase in placement in the past five years. The institute's average salary for the Computer Science Engineering department has increased from 14.79 LPA in 2018 to 33.68 LPA in 2022.

IIT Mandi placemrnt reportsIn December 2022, more than 85 companies participated in this placement process. (Representative image. File)

Neellohit Ray

(The IIT placement is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the five-year placement record of a course offered by a top engineering college. This will help JEE aspirants choose course/ IIT of their choice.)

IIT Mandi recently concluded its phase 1 campus placement of 2022-23. A total of 249 students were placed, of which 70 were pre-placement offers with an average salary of Rs 25.23 lakh per annum. More than 85 companies participated in this placement process and till now 140 national and international companies have registered with the college.

So far, IIT Mandi has received 90 international offers and some of the major companies that participated were Uber, Amazon, Walmart, Oracle, among others.

Read |IIT Mandi (EE) Placements (5 years): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiters

Placement Packages

The placement percentage recorded during IIT Mandi BTech placements 2022 was 93.4%. A total of 156 students were placed out of 167 eligible and registered students during IIT Mandi placements 2022. Further, a total of 200 job offers were received during IIT Mandi BTech placements 2022

Graph of five years (CSE)

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018
Total number of students 86 60 60 60 50
Eligible students 84 57 59 58 46
Placed students 83 56 59 56 46
Total offers 103 73 83 71 58
Average salary 33.68 21.30 24.78 15.65 14.79

Overall placements

IIT Mandi has seen an increase in placement in over the last three consecutive years 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2021-22, there were 191 eligible students, 167 students enrolled for placements, and 156 students were placed. In 2020-21, there were 146 eligible students, 126 students enrolled for placements, and 102 students were placed. In 2019-20,  out of the 119 students who enrolled for placements, a total of 101 students were placed. 

Internship offers and packages

Due to covid-19 the internship program was closed, from this year 2022 compulsory internship restarted. Most of the students are trying to get internships for 2months/6months. Till now, 68 students got internships. 

Also read |IIT Mandi faculty awarded NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee award

Top recruiters

The major companies and organisations that have visited the campus for placement and internship include Google, Amazon, Adobe, Microsoft, Mindtickle, Oracle, Flipkart, Paytm, Uber, etc.

About IIT Mandi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi was established in 2009. Although, to steer the activities of the institute, IIT Mandi Cell was set up at the IIT Roorkee on March 18, 2009, until the main campus in Himachal Pradesh was ready.

The admission of the first batch of students of IIT Mandi took place in July 2009 and their classes were conducted from July 27, 2009, onwards. Currently, over 1900 students are studying in various disciplines of engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The institution offers 37 courses to its students which are taught by an extensively expert faculty of 1552 members.

Given the new establishment of the institute, it has performed fairly well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings over the years. Ranked at 31st position in 2020 and falling to 41st position in 2021, the institute gained a significant position to secure 20th rank in the NIRF 2022 rankings for best engineering colleges

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 10:13 IST
Google’s MusicLM AI can create music from any genre with just a description

